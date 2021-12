WORCESTER - After a launch party at Union Station on Tuesday, November 16, Monopoly: Worcester Edition is available to the public. Representatives from Top Trumps USA Inc., the producer of the Worcester version of the game, were on hand for the release of the Worcester edition of the classic board game. Top Trumps licensed the rights for the game for its owner, Hasbro, Inc.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 28 DAYS AGO