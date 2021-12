Players can get more immersed in Night City. Cyberpunk 2077 was easily one of the most hyped and anticipated video games of 2020. While several delays popped up, the development team over at CD Projekt Red managed to get the game out before 2020 wrapped. Unfortunately, the game was a hot mess, with several issues making gameplay difficult for players. This is something that the developers are still trying to get fixed with updates and patches. However, they are not the only ones trying to tweak Cyberpunk 2077 into something a bit more pleasing.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO