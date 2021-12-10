Saweetie is giving the gift of glam this holiday season

Saweetie, pictured performing at the 2021 MTV EMAs in November, is famous for her "icy" beauty looks. Getty Images for MTV

Saweetie is helping her friends and family put their best faces forward this December.

“You can never go wrong with one of Sephora’s makeup kits,” the “Best Friend” rapper, 28, told Page Six Style of her go-to holiday gift. “They’ve got all types of cutely packaged sets, mini- and full-size.”

Saweetie, who caught up with us after after hosting Jack Daniels Tennessee Honey’s Icy Season party last week, added that she’ll throw a mini bottle of the booze ($2.99) in loved ones’ stockings, along with candy, lip gloss and “a good portable charger.”

And for those truly stuck on what to give this year, there’s always candles; Saweetie’s previously said that she can’t live without Voluspa’s vibe-enhancing votives.

“They’re usable all year round, so it’s my go-to for easy gifting,” the Grammy nominee told us.

As for what’s on her own wish list this winter? Saweetie’s itching for a warm-weather getaway.

“I’ve been dying to go to Seychelles,” she said. “So a vacation there would be the ultimate gift!”