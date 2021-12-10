ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Saweetie is giving the gift of glam this holiday season

By Elana Fishman
NYPost
NYPost
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0txj5p_0dJXffz800
Saweetie, pictured performing at the 2021 MTV EMAs in November, is famous for her "icy" beauty looks. Getty Images for MTV

Saweetie is helping her friends and family put their best faces forward this December.

“You can never go wrong with one of Sephora’s makeup kits,” the “Best Friend” rapper, 28, told Page Six Style of her go-to holiday gift. “They’ve got all types of cutely packaged sets, mini- and full-size.”

Saweetie, who caught up with us after after hosting Jack Daniels Tennessee Honey’s Icy Season party last week, added that she’ll throw a mini bottle of the booze ($2.99) in loved ones’ stockings, along with candy, lip gloss and “a good portable charger.”

And for those truly stuck on what to give this year, there’s always candles; Saweetie’s previously said that she can’t live without Voluspa’s vibe-enhancing votives.

“They’re usable all year round, so it’s my go-to for easy gifting,” the Grammy nominee told us.

As for what’s on her own wish list this winter? Saweetie’s itching for a warm-weather getaway.

“I’ve been dying to go to Seychelles,” she said. “So a vacation there would be the ultimate gift!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QyOEP_0dJXffz800
Saweetie raises a glass at the Jack Daniels Tennessee Honey holiday party.

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Kristen Bell Shares Her Must-Haves for the Holiday Season

We interviewed Kristen because we think you'll like her picks. Kristen is a paid spokesperson for Shipt. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Anyone else experiencing new levels of stress now...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Saks OFF 5TH Has Glam Gifts for the Divas On Your Holiday List

Glamazon alert! When you need to find the perfect gift for the most extra fashionable person in your life, only the best will do. We saved you time and found these super stylish picks from Saks OFF 5TH so you can wow them — for less! Saks OFF 5TH inventory sells out fast, so if you see the perfect gift at the right price, grab it now. Just call Us your personal shopper!
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saweetie
The Independent

Waitress fired after generous $2,200 tip turns sour

A waitress in Arkansas has been fired after what was meant to be an inspiring act of kindness turned sour.Ryan Brandt, a server at the Oven & Tap restaurant in Bentonville, received a $4,400 (£3,300) tip to split with another waitress earlier this month, KNWA reported.The generous customers were 44 real estate executives from around the country who were meeting for a conference that night, and each decided to pitch in $100 (£75) for the service. Grant Wise, president of the local real estate company Witly, surprised Ms Brandt with the tip at the end of the meal.“Everybody at...
RESTAURANTS
Mic

If you're cheap but want to give nice gifts, you'll love these 65 things

When you are shopping for gifts, it’s tempting to just buy everyone a Tesla — but someone would have to pay for that. Since there are only about 2,500 billionaires in the world who can entertain that sort of frivolity, chances are you might be more interested in budget-friendly buys. Yes, the rest of us like to keep the price tag of gifts down to something that won’t bankrupt our cute little bank accounts. That means we have to be clever. Instead of buying the obvious luxury automobile, we have to think hard about what people need or want, and then find something they wouldn’t think to get for themselves (even if it’s within their budget). That takes research. But I’ve got you covered. If you're cheap but want to give good gifts, you'll love these 65 things.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glam#Holiday Season#Weather#Sephora#Icy Season
People

McDonald's Is Giving Out Free Food Every Day Until Christmas Eve, Thanks to Mariah Carey

McDonald's customers owe a big thank you to Mariah Carey. On Monday, the Grammy-winning singer gave fans of the Golden Arches a real treat: free Big Macs. This is just the first free item offered on McDonald's Mariah Menu, which launched on Monday. It offers customers who spend $1 or more on the McDonald's app 12 days of Carey's favorite menu items for free — from the classic cheeseburger and Big Mac to soft-baked chocolate chip cookies and McDonald's signature baked apple pie.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

ALDI Just Put These 6 Holiday Items on Sale

The holiday season is almost here, and grocery stores are getting festive. From quick snacks to mealtime staples, the magic of the holiday season extends far beyond the grocery aisle, but many can recreate the holiday cheer right at home thanks to store purchases. ALDI is preparing us with the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Best Life

Robbie Rist Played Cousin Oliver on "The Brady Bunch." See Him Now at 57.

Child actors can't possibly grasp what they're getting into when they join a TV show or movie, and that was the case tenfold for Robbie Rist of The Brady Bunch. The child actor joined the show during its final season as Cousin Oliver, a character who was so controversial that his name took on a meaning outside of the classic sitcom. The phrase "Cousin Oliver Syndrome" now refers to a sitcom adding a cute child in an attempt to boost ratings once the original child stars of the series have gotten older.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown’s Son Aeko, 2, Rocks A Man Bun In Cute Photo Posted By Mom Ammika

The doting mom shared a sweet photo of herself and her little boy, where it looked like the two of them were having a bonding moment. Chris Brown‘s son Aeko, 2, is growing up to have a great sense of fashion and style. Aeko’s mom Ammika Harris took to her Instagram on Friday December 10 to post a photo of herself and Aeko. The 32-year-old singer’s son wore an adorable little outfit, as he smiled at his mom for the cute mommy-son picture.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Apartment Therapy

The One Gift to Get Everyone On Your List this Year, According to 8 Super-Stylish People

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. ‘Tis the season to do some shopping! The holiday season is here, and you’ve probably spent weeks (or even months!) trying to figure out what to give your nearest and dearest. If you’re feeling stumped about your holiday shopping list, these picks from stylish folks may spark your gift-giving spirit and help you find the perfect present for anyone on your list. (Or, you know, for yourself — we don’t judge.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
iheart.com

Here are the Best to Worst Gift Givers Based on Your Zodiac Sign

'Tis the season IE. There will be many gift exchanges this holiday season, whether it is between family members, co-workers, or friends. I randomly got curious about who is the best gift giver based on zodiac signs. Sure enough, there is a list on the Internet that breaks it all down. I'll put the ranks below, but before you look. Who do you think is the WORST gift giver?
LIFESTYLE
New York Post

26 best last-minute Christmas gift ideas you can get in time for 2021

Yes, holiday stress is a thing. From decorating the perfect tree (perhaps one of our favorite artificial Christmas trees) and being the ‘hostess that does the mostest,’ to shopping for everyone on your list, it can become a bit overwhelming. Even though we’ve curated an endless content stream...
SHOPPING
Outsider.com

Fonzie’s ‘Happy Days’ Bike Sells in Auction to ‘Fast N’ Loud’ Star Richard Rawlings for Staggering Price

Actor Henry Winkler had an auction recently to sell off items from some of his most infamous roles — from “Scream” to “Happy Days.”. One of the most expensive items in the auction happened to be the bike that Fonzie drove around in the hit sitcom “Happy Days.” Winkler’s character was a fan-favorite on the show. His slicked-back greaser look, complete with a worn-down leather jacket (also was sold) was always fully on display when he was on his bike.
CELEBRITIES
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
554
Post
625K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy