The Long Road to Championship Royalty: A Look at Charles Oliveira

UFC lightweight star Dustin Poirier has released a statement after losing in his bid to win the 155lbs title to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269. Poirier earned a title shot after stopping Conor McGregor twice this year, and he was actually the betting favorite heading into this fight against Oliveira. In the first round, Poirier showed why he was the betting favorite as he knocked Oliveira down to the ground and nearly finished him. However, Oliveira survived, and then he used his grappling skills to win the second round. In the third round, it was Oliveira who defended the UFC lightweight title when he submitted Poirier with a rear-naked choke. It was Oliveira’s 10th straight win, while for Poirier he suffered his first loss since a failed title shot in September 2019.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO