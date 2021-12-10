ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

The Long Road to Championship Royalty: A Look at Charles Oliveira

By Braeden Arbour
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery so often a fighter earns a belt and fans can’t help but smile because their road to championship glory seems like it was right out of a movie. Michael Bisping wins the belt 10 years after his UFC debut with one eye, after being labeled a gatekeeper. Jan Blachowicz goes...

bardown.com

Conor McGregor issues another challenge and UFC fans absolutely torch him

There is no doubt that Conor McGregor has earned the nickname “Notorious.” One of the biggest S***-talkers in the world of professional combat sports, McGregor is constantly mouthing off to opponents. While he used to back it up with extreme efficacy, his fortunes in the octagon have drastically...
UFC
ClutchPoints

Dana White reveals who’s next for Charles Oliveira

Dana White doesn’t like being asked about the next fights after a big UFC event. That doesn’t mean the media is not going to ask him about it. There were plenty of names for champion Charles Oliveira next and the big man in charge was asked about it.
UFC
mmanews.com

Justin Gaethje Changes Tone On Charles Oliveira After UFC 269 Outcome

UFC lightweight contender and former interim champion Justin Gaethje is pivoting on his earlier remarks about Charles Oliveira. Oliveira shut down Dustin Poirier‘s second attempt at a UFC lightweight title, submitting him in the third round. Oliveira survived an early barrage of strikes by Poirier to wear him down and show off his elite grappling prowess. Now, he’s looking ahead to a potential fight with Gaethje.
UFC
hypebeast.com

Conor McGregor Wants To Fight Charles Oliveira for UFC Lightweight Title

This past weekend, Charles Oliveira defeated Dustin Poirier to defend his UFC lightweight title. After the fight, Conor McGregor took to Twitter to express that he wants another go at the title, seemingly challenging Oliveira almost immediately. McGregor, who has lost two consecutive matches and is currently recovering from a broken leg he sustained in his fight against Poirier, is evidently keen on making his way back to the ring. Oliveira’s match against Poirier has allowed him to defend his lightweight title and will now likely move to face the top contender Justin Gaethje in the new year.
UFC
State
Louisiana State
bjpenndotcom

Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje betting odds released

The opening betting odds have been released for a future UFC lightweight title fight between champion Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje. Oliveira submitted Dustin Poirier in the third round of their lightweight title main event that headlined this past Saturday’s UFC 269 card. It was the 10th straight win for Oliveira, who had beaten Michael Chandler by stoppage back at UFC 262 earlier this year to win the vacant title. With former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov now retired, Oliveira is the clear top dog in the world at 155lbs. ‘Do Bronx’ has shown he is an improved version of himself, and that makes him one of the most dangerous finishers in the UFC.
UFC
mymmanews.com

Dustin Poirier releases statement after losing to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269

UFC lightweight star Dustin Poirier has released a statement after losing in his bid to win the 155lbs title to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269. Poirier earned a title shot after stopping Conor McGregor twice this year, and he was actually the betting favorite heading into this fight against Oliveira. In the first round, Poirier showed why he was the betting favorite as he knocked Oliveira down to the ground and nearly finished him. However, Oliveira survived, and then he used his grappling skills to win the second round. In the third round, it was Oliveira who defended the UFC lightweight title when he submitted Poirier with a rear-naked choke. It was Oliveira’s 10th straight win, while for Poirier he suffered his first loss since a failed title shot in September 2019.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Charles Oliveira dismisses critics, Justin Gaethje, Khabib Nurmagomedov after UFC 269 win: ‘Look what I’ve been doing’

Charles Oliveira is letting his wins speak for him and he has been doing a lot of winning these days. “Do Bronx” recorded the first successful defense of his lightweight title on Saturday, finishing Dustin Poirier via rear-naked choke submission in third round of the main event of UFC 269 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It was the 10th straight victory for Oliveira, who hasn’t lost a fight in three years.
UFC
hotnewhiphop.com

Charles Oliveira Defeats Dustin Poirier At UFC 269: Twitter Reacts

Charles Oliveira defeated Dustin Poirier during UFC 269 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, Saturday night, via submission, retaining the UFC lightweight title. Oliveria was able to secure the win at 1 minute, 2 seconds of the third round with a rear-naked choke. Poirier admitted that he was heartbroken...
UFC
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Michael Chandler
Person
Tony Ferguson
Person
Michael Bisping
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Paul Felder
fightsports.tv

Dustin Poirier To Donate $20K To Charles Oliveira’s Home Country

Poirier made up his mind before Saturday night. Following his submission loss to Charles Oliveira, the UFC lightweight champion, at Saturday’s UFC 269 PPV, Poirier awarded Oliveira a $20,000 gift to a charity of his choice. “I saw a video this week of him showing where he grew up...
UFC
The Independent

‘Heartbroken’ Dustin Poirier hints at retirement following UFC 269 defeat

UFC fighter Dustin Poirier is contemplating retirement after losing the lightweight title bout to Charles Oliveira last Sunday.Poirier was submitted in the third round of the UFC 269 main event, marking the second time the fighter has fallen short when trying to claim the belt, having already lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2019.Poirier, who twice defeated Conor McGregor, has told fans he doesn’t know where his career goes from here. He tweeted: “Not sure what’s next..”The fighter spoke of his devastation after the fight: “I worked hard to get back here to fight for another world title. Got choked...
UFC
Wrestling World

Rey Mysterio makes a big announcement

Rey Mysterio is undoubtedly one of the greatest wrestlers in wrestling history and is the best luchador of the last twenty years. The legend of Mexican origins returned to WWE in 2018 and from 2020 he also presented his son Dominik in the company who is gradually gaining more and more importance in the company.
WWE
punditarena.com

Chael Sonnen on the “cardinal sin” that lost Amanda Nunes her belt

Chael Sonnen breaks down what went wrong for Amanda Nunes at UFC 269. Many are shocked with Amanda Nunes’ loss to Julianna Pena at UFC 269 but Chael Sonnen thinks he knows where things went wrong for Nunes. While many might think that Amanda Nunes just got submitted, plain...
UFC
Indy100

Joe Rogan brands MMA fighter ‘so dirty’ after appearing to gouge opponent’s eye

Podcaster Joe Rogan called a mixed martial artist (MMA) fighter “so dirty and nasty” after she seemingly attempted to gouge her opponent’s eyeball during a UFC event. Priscilla Cachoeira, the MMA fighter in question who is nicknamed “Zombie Girl,” faced backlash for the moment during Saturday’s fight with Gillian Robertson, hosted at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Dana White explodes after Israel Adesanya implies his rematch with Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 is not a done deal

UFC president Dana White has reacted angrily to Israel Adesanya’s implication that his rematch with Robert Whittaker isn’t a done deal. Dana White has often been involved in verbal spats with fighters and, most of the time, the exchanges take place indirectly. This serves as yet another example of that with Israel Adesanya using a “cap” symbol to indicate he believes Dana White and the UFC are lying about his Robert Whittaker rematch being signed, sealed and delivered. The pair are currently set to clash at UFC 271 but Adesanya seems to disagree with the current state of play.
UFC
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Ray Leonard, Julio Cesar Chávez and Roberto Duran on Canelo

Say what you want but boxing fans the world over can’t complain. In an up and down time for the world for obvious reasons boxing consistently produced great match ups. Not least involving pound for pound number one Canelo Alvarez. Alvarez was the most busy out of any of...
COMBAT SPORTS

