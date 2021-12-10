ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Patriots have big plans to renovate Gillette Stadium for 2023

By Henry McKenna
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I4KSu_0dJXfLWi00

The New England Patriots unveiled plans to renovate the north side of Gillette Stadium with plans to begin in early 2022 and finish up the addition by 2023.

The biggest chances are three-fold. There will be a “reimagined plaza,” per the press release, which appears to have a large green space (likely turf) for people to stand and congregate during the game. There will also be an enhanced lighthouse. And finally, there will be a new HD board — making the jumbotron even more jumbo.

The Patriots shared a sneak peek at what these new additions might look like. The team called this addition the “most dramatic … improvements since its opening in 2002.”

Exciting stuff.

