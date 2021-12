ISSAQUAH, Wash. — The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man killed in an avalanche on Crystal Mountain over the weekend as a 66-year-old from Issaquah. Robert Weisel died from blunt force injuries when he and five other skiers were caught in an avalanche in a backcountry area in Silver Basin on Saturday, according to the examiner's office. Four of the six skiers were buried. Three had to dig themselves out.

ISSAQUAH, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO