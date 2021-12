I’ve already tackled Spencer’s floundering box-office numbers. It has just made $7 million domestically on a budget of more than twice that. During the early fall, Kristen Stewart was untouchable and the clear frontrunner for Best Actress. Now? I’m not too sure. Things have changed, her narrative has faltered. Yes, as we speak, she’s still the de facto frontrunner, but that’s just because the actress contenders this year are quite weak and no one performance has really managed to stand out as the one to beat except for hers.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO