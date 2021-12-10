ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bucks at Rockets: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

By Ben DuBose
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

The streaking Houston Rockets will finish off a thrilling four-game homestand with Friday’s visit from Giannis Antetokounmpo and reigning NBA champion Milwaukee, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ve got the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 7 p.m. CST and can be viewed or streamed via AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBA League Pass.

Houston enters Friday night with plenty of momentum, courtesy of a seven-game winning streak that grows more historic by the game. But fresh off a statement victory over former teammate James Harden and the Nets, the competition for the Rockets could be even tougher with a two-time MVP leading the league’s defending champions.

After Friday’s game, the Rockets play eight of their next nine on the road, starting with Saturday’s game at Memphis on night two of a back-to-back. For the 2021-22 season overall, Houston is 7-5 at home and 1-11 on the road — which would make it very helpful for Christian Wood’s crew to bank one more win at Toyota Center before leaving town.

Bucks at Rockets notable injuries:

The Rockets are again short-handed with starting guards Kevin Porter Jr. (left thigh contusion) and Jalen Green (left hamstring strain) out indefinitely. Houston will also be missing veteran forward Danuel House Jr. (left ankle sprain), rookie forward Usman Garuba (right thigh contusion) and veteran guard John Wall, who has not played this season as part of a mutual agreement during the offseason.

The Bucks will be without Donte DiVincenzo (left ankle injury recovery), Semi Ojeleye (right calf strain), and Brook Lopez (back surgery) on Friday. George Hill is questionable due to a hyperextended right knee, while Antetokounmpo is probable with a right quad contusion.

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

  • Point spread: Bucks -8.5
  • Money line: Bucks -420 / Rockets +320
  • Over-under: 225.5 points

Click here to place your bets at Tipico Sportsbook.

Advice and prediction

We’ve picked against the Rockets in each of the last two games, only to see them win as underdogs, straight up. Why change what’s working?

(In all seriousness, it’s a rough matchup without Kevin Porter Jr., since it allows Jrue Holiday to defend Eric Gordon while knowing that Houston lacks a second backcourt creator. But if rookie guard Josh Christopher builds on what he did in Wednesday’s birthday breakout, who knows?)

Prediction: Bucks 114, Rockets 108

This post originally appeared on Rockets Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

