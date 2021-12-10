ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs previously reported, this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite had a slight increase from the week before, getting 872,000 viewers and a 0.33 in the key adults 18-49 demographic. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers for this week’s episode, including a look at the show...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Wrestling Star Died On Sunday At 39

A former professional wrestling star passed away at the age of 39 on Sunday. Jimmy Rave, whose real name is James Michael Guffey, died on Sunday. The wrestling world is heartbroken by the tragic news. The former professional wrestling star was known for his role in the Ring of Honor...
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News On Why Roman Reigns Missed This Week’s WWE SmackDown

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns did not appear on the December 10th 2021 edition of WWE Smackdown in Los Angeles, CA. In storyline, Paul Heyman said that Reigns was on the Island of Samoa training for the upcoming match against Brock Lesnar at the WWE Day 1 PPV event. According...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Jamie Hayter
Person
Sammy Guevara
ComicBook

Liv Morgan Injury Update Following WWE Raw Attack

Liv Morgan, after being cheated out of her Raw Women's Championship match with Becky Lynch last week, decided to call out "Big Time Becks" to a rematch at the Day 1 pay-per-view on this week's Monday Night Raw. Lynch declined, prompting a brawl between the two. The champ eventually got the advantage and trapped Morgan's arm between the ring post and the steel ringside steps, allowing her to repeatedly stomp on Morgan's elbow. Seeing that her challenger now had an injury, Lynch accepted the challenge.
WWE
411mania.com

More Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Dark, 12 Matches Total

Several of the matches for this week’s AEW Dark were revealed yesterday, but more matches have been announced. That brings the total up to twelve. You can see the complete lineup below:. * Ryan Nemeth vs. Chuck Taylor. * Arjun Singh vs. Tony Vincita. * Marina Shafir vs. Kris...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aew Dynamite#Nba Games#Chuck Taylor#Combat#Nba#Wwe Raw
411mania.com

Eric Bischoff On Jeff Hardy’s WWE Release, Hardy Potentially Joining AEW

In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed Jeff Hardy’s WWE release, Hardy potentially joining AEW and much more. You can read Eric Bischoff’s comments below. Eric Bischoff on Jeff Hardy’s WWE release and Hardy potentially joining AEW: “Here’s what I hope. I hope if Jeff...
WWE
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before Monday’s episode of Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Wrestling Inc:
WWE
PWMania

Tony Khan Addresses AEW Dynamite’s Viewership From Thanksgiving Eve

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan talked about Dynamite’s viewership from Thanksgiving Eve:. “Like we have a great audience right now. People get so caught up in like micro trends. I’ll give you a great example. Like there are a lot of people out on Black Friday and also on Thanksgiving Eve. And so for Dynamite in particular, I was just getting DVR numbers back today. And the Thanksgiving Eve episode, you know, a lot of people are out that day. And we did a great audience. It was by far the biggest audience we’ve done on Thanksgiving Eve. It’s our third show on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and it was our biggest live audience yet. And it wasn’t quite as big as some of the other audiences we’ve had recently because I think of the holiday. And then I got the DVR numbers back this morning and it was the most watched episode when you factor in the DVR in a long time. So with that plus seven lift, the Thanksgiving Eve episode was a huge, huge, huge rating success. And, you know, a lot of times people get so caught up in these trends, the show this week, finished third on cable and that’s massive for us. Anytime we finished that high, everybody’s very happy with it and our share was really, really good for the night. And it was a really strong number put up this week. And the fact is, there are tons of people growing up on AEW. Anytime I come on with you guys like all the aggregation sites will pick it up and pull the quotes out and look for anything juicy to say and often they’ll intentionally take the stuff out of context. They probably won’t use this quote because it talks about what they do. So I’m guessing this won’t make it onto the aggregation sites because it’s actually a very process oriented quote describing the process of running a wrestling aggregation site and taking people out of context, which is an art that they’ve mastered.”
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Blames Child For Loss To Sasha Banks At Smackdown Taping

As we previously reported, Sasha Banks defeated Becky Lynch in a dark match following this past Friday’s Smackdown in Los Angeles. A clip has made its online showing Lynch moments after the match, where she blames a young fan for the loss. Lynch says the fan distracted her and...
WWE
411mania.com

NJPW World Tag League 2021 Finals Set

The finals of the NJPW World Tag League 2021 tournament are official following this morning’s show. Fightful reports that Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI will face the team of EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi in the tournament finals. The finals were determined after Goto and YOSHI-HASHI topped the tournament rankings with...
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

Hall’s ROH Final Battle 2021 Review

It’s the end of an era and quite possibly the end of a company, or at least the end of the company as we know it to be. Ring of Honor is going into hiatus after this show for about four months, leaving a pretty big cloud over their future. I’m not sure what that is going to mean, but hopefully they can have a great show on their way out. Let’s get to it.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy