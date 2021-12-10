ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscumbia, AL

Randall Martin resigns as Deshler football coach

By Craig Thomas Staff Writer
Times Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUSCUMBIA — Randall Martin has resigned as the Deshler High head football...

www.timesdaily.com

CBS News

Former NFL player who killed six people had stage 2 CTE, autopsy finds

A coroner said an autopsy shows unusually severe brain disease in the frontal lobe of a former NFL player who authorities say fatally shot six people in Rock Hill, South Carolina, before killing himself in April. The 20 years ex-football pro Phillip Adams spent playing football "definitely ... gave rise" to a diagnosis of stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy, known as CTE, said Dr. Ann McKee, who examined Adams' brain.
NFL
The Hill

DC attorney general sues far-right groups over Jan. 6 attack

Washington, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine (D) on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit against far-right groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers over their role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The 84-page civil complaint, which also lists dozens of individuals, alleges violations of local D.C. and federal laws,...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Pfizer confirms COVID pill’s results, potency versus omicron

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer said Tuesday that its experimental pill to treat COVID-19 appears effective against the omicron variant. The company also said full results of its 2,250-person study confirmed the pill’s promising early results against the virus: The drug reduced combined hospitalizations and deaths by about 89% among high-risk adults when taken shortly after initial COVID-19 symptoms.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
