ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Suspect in Riverside double homicide caught in Massachusetts

By WGN Web Desk, Associated Press
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L34NJ_0dJXdDOU00

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — A suspect in a double homicide in Illinois has been captured in Massachusetts, state police said.

Carl Curry, 33, was arrested at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday after exiting a relative’s home in Hyannis, police said in a statement.

Federal authorities had determined that he might be staying at the home. When police arrived on the scene, the homeowner denied them entry, so officers set up a perimeter and maintained contact with the homeowner.

After about an hour, Curry came out and was taken into custody. He is being held on a fugitive from justice charge in Massachusetts pending rendition proceedings. It’s not clear if he has an attorney.

Curry is wanted in connection with the Nov. 13 shooting of Jeremy Lane and Taita Johnson in Riverside.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office ruled both deaths a homicide by multiple gunshots.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 40

lycan
4d ago

Momma told me only things that happen from selling drugs is prison and dead she has been right so far

Reply(1)
7
Guest
3d ago

The Prison System's Are Filled With Black's, And I'm Sure Some are Innocent Before someone tells me I'm racist for making a simple statement

Reply(3)
3
sqoish maloish
3d ago

smh.. dear lord.. instead of playing guess whos racist why npt worry about cleaning up yoir community holy hell black crime is all i see.. and.blacla wonder why busniesses close dowm ans no one wants to be around them or why cops dont play games with them

Reply(12)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas

BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) — One person was killed and at least 13 others were injured Sunday evening in a drive-by shooting during a candlelight vigil near Houston, a sheriff said. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. when about 50 people were gathered for a celebration of life in Baytown, […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Riverside, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Hyannis, MA
City
Chicago, IL
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Barnstable, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
WGN News

Man charged with attempted murder in Logan Square stabbing

CHICAGO — An Elgin man was charged with attempted murder in connection to a Logan Square stabbing that injured a 26-year-old man. Banner Sperlazzo, 28, was arrested on Sunday after Chicago police said he was identified as the man who stabbed a 26-year-old multiple times throughout his head and body. Police said the stabbing happened […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Homicides#Fugitive#Ap#Wgn Tv
WGN News

Potter trial opens 2nd week with Wright autopsy details

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The trial of a Minnesota police officer charged in the shooting death of Daunte Wright opened its second week of testimony on Monday with an assistant medical examiner walking jurors through Wright’s autopsy. Wright, 20, was killed on April 11 after being pulled over in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center for having expired […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WGN News

Man beaten to death on Southwest Side, no one in custody

CHICAGO — A man was beaten to death by two men in Gage Park Saturday night, according to police. Police said the man was outside in the 3500 block of West 58th Street at approximately 6:30 p.m. when two unknown men approached with blunt objects. The two men then began bludgeoning the victim before fleeing […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

CPS to send at home Covid tests to select schools

CHICAGO — Some Chicago Public School students will head home with a special package before this holiday break. CPS is handing out 150,000 take home Covid tests to students at 300 schools in communities hard hit by the disease. Parents are being asked to test students on Tuesday December 28 and drop off the test […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Teen accused in Michigan high school shooting due in court

OXFORD, Mich. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy accused of opening fire at his Michigan high school, killing four students and wounding seven other people, was due in court Monday for a procedural hearing. Ethan Crumbley is charged as an adult with murder, terrorism and other counts for the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School, about 30 miles (50 […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WGN News

Tornado toll in dozens, yet not as high as initially feared

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Night-shift workers were in the middle of the holiday rush, cranking out candles at Mayfield Consumer Products, when a tornado closed in on the factory and the word went out to seek shelter. For Autumn Kirks, that meant tossing aside wax and fragrance buckets to make an improvised safe place. She […]
MAYFIELD, KY
WGN News

WGN News

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy