The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has pulled out of yet another country under fire from regulators. Binance, far and away the world’s largest exchange by volume, announced late Sunday night (Dec. 12) that it will stop offering crypto trading services on Binance Asia Services, its Singapore affiliate. No more deposits or new customers are being accepted, and clients will have to close accounts by Feb. 22, Binance Singapore said.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO