Atascadero, CA

Freeze warning in effect this Saturday morning

By Reporter Saab Sahi
A-Town Daily News
 4 days ago
The National Weather Service issues freeze warning

–The warning will be in effect during Saturday, December 11 from 12-8 a.m. for the San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and Cuyama Valley. Atascadero, Paso Robles and Cuyama will all be affected.

The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to the NWS, the frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Extended exposure to the cold can also cause hypothermia for animals and people. Vehicle windshields will also be frosted over by the weather.

The NWS recommends taking extra steps now to protect tender plants from the col elements tomorrow and plan for extra time during the morning to properly defrost vehicle windshields.

For more information, go to the official freeze warning notice.

Related
City shares safety tips for upcoming stormy weather

Over two inches of rain expected today and into tomorrow. – A rainstorm is being predicted for the first part of this week, with the potential for heavy winds and rain. Residents are being advised to take extra care while driving, and to watch for flooded streets as well as for possible downed limbs and trees.
ATASCADERO, CA
Prescribed burn happening in Creston today

Burning will occur today from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on East side of Highway 229. – Beginning today, burning of hazardous vegetation will occur along the East side of Highway 229 between Hwy 58 and the town of Creston. This burn will be done in cooperation with the SLO County Fire Safe Council, SLO County APCD, the National Weather Service, the California Air Resources Board, and local landowners.
CRESTON, CA
