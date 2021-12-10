Freeze warning in effect this Saturday morning

The National Weather Service issues freeze warning

–The warning will be in effect during Saturday, December 11 from 12-8 a.m. for the San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and Cuyama Valley. Atascadero, Paso Robles and Cuyama will all be affected.

The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to the NWS, the frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Extended exposure to the cold can also cause hypothermia for animals and people. Vehicle windshields will also be frosted over by the weather.

The NWS recommends taking extra steps now to protect tender plants from the col elements tomorrow and plan for extra time during the morning to properly defrost vehicle windshields.

For more information, go to the official freeze warning notice.