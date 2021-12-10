ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RVA Blessing of the Animals is back

By Kassidy Hammond
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — People from all over the city came to downtown on Friday with their furry, feathery, scaly pets of all shapes and sizes for the Blessing of the Animals.

The annual Blessing of the Animals took place today from noon to 1 p.m. at the intersection of East Cary and 13th streets.

The event kicked off at Morgan Fountain, right outside of the Martin Agency.

This year marked the first blessing event since 2019, after a year hiatus in 2020 due to COVID-19 .

The holiday tradition is put on by the nonprofit, Friends of the Richmond Mounted Squad, and the Richmond Police Department Mounted Squad, a sect of officers on horseback.

