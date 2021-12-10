ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Clyde’s – Lynn Nottage’s lastest play on Broadway

By Valerie Smaldone
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have been a fan of playwright Lynn Nottage, as she has written some searing and intense pieces over the years. Her latest play on Broadway, Clyde’s, doesn’t quite hit the mark set by the bar of her other works. Clyde’s is a comedy, rife with social...

Deadline

Broadway’s ‘Diana, The Musical’ To Close This Month

The Broadway production of Diana, The Musical will play its final performance on Sunday, Dec. 19, producers have announced. The musical began previews at the Longacre Theatre on Nov. 2 and opened to withering reviews on Nov. 17. At time of closing, it will have played 33 performances and 16 previews. “We are extraordinarily proud of the Diana company and of the show onstage at the Longacre,” said producers Grove Entertainment (Beth Williams), Frank Marshall and The Araca Group in a joint statement. “Our heartfelt thanks go out to the cast, crew and everyone involved in creating the show. And to the...
dcmetrotheaterarts.com

2nd Stage brings a hilarious and hopeful ‘Clyde’s’ to Broadway’s Hayes Theater

Set in the hectic kitchen of a truck-stop sandwich shop on a stretch of road in Berks County, PA, Clyde’s, by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage (Ruined; Sweat), dishes up a full and satisfying serving of hilarity and heart, hope and humanity, in its NYC premiere by Second Stage at Broadway’s Hayes Theater. Directed by Nottage’s long-time collaborator Kate Whoriskey and performed by a brilliant cast of five, the pace is fast and the laughs keep coming, as the previously incarcerated kitchen staff does battle with the mean, insensitive, and controlling owner, in an entertaining and uplifting journey towards purpose, redemption, and reclaiming life.
Variety

Uzo Aduba Celebrates ‘Clyde’s’ Opening With ‘Orange Is the New Black’ Reunion

On Nov. 23 in New York City, Broadway, welcoming its newest play, hosted a television reunion. “Clyde’s,” a new play by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage starring Emmy-winner Uzo Aduba, opened at the Helen Hayes Theatre. In the audience, more than a few friends cheered Aduba on, as the cast of “Orange Is the New Black” reunited in her support. “I can’t remember the last time we were all together,” Danielle Brooks, joined by Laura Prepon, Natasha Lyonne, Dascha Polanco and Adrienne C. Moore, told Variety at the after party, held at Bryant Park Grill. “When I did my first...
cbslocal.com

Revival Of Stephen Sondheim’s ‘Company’ Opens On Broadway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A beloved Stephen Sondheim musical officially opened Thursday night on Broadway. The revival of “Company,” starring Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone, is running at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on 45th Street. The musical comedy explores the friendships and romantic relationships of Bobbie,...
HuffingtonPost

Broadway's Hunter Ryan Herdlicka Celebrates Sondheim On New Tribute Album

As the theater world mourns the passing of Stephen Sondheim, Hunter Ryan Herdlicka is joining a host of artists in reimagining the composer’s legendary catalog. The New York actor and singer is featured on “Sondheim Unplugged: The NYC Sessions – Volume One.” The two-disc album includes 42 songs from classic Sondheim musicals, including “West Side Story,” “Company” and “Sweeney Todd,” performed by a variety of artists.
seattlepi.com

Sidney Poitier’s Life Story Inspires Broadway Play From Charles Randolph-Wright, Ruben Santiago-Hudson (EXCLUSIVE)

Few stars shone as brightly as Sidney Poitier. In films like “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and “In the Heat of the Night,” Poitier turned in powerful performances that electrified audiences. He also broke racial barriers as a leading man and top box office draw in the 1950s and 1960s, and became the first African American male to win an Oscar for best actor for his performance in “Lilies of the Field.” Though best known for his film work in front of the camera, Poitier also became a director making hits such as “Stir Crazy.” On stage, he appeared in the first production of “A Raisin in the Sun.”
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Review: Broadway's 'Mrs. Doubtfire' follows safe formula

NEW YORK (AP) — One sure sign that Broadway is bouncing back is the arrival of new shows based on hit movies. The latest is “Mrs. Doubtfire” — a sweetly clumsy valentine to broken families from the mid-1990s that arrives in the fraught 2020s. What opened Sunday at the Stephen...
The Post and Courier

Remember a titan of Broadway with this week's Stephen Sondheim trivia

Broadway legend and composer Stephen Sondheim passed away Nov. 26 at the age of 91. His career spanned nearly seven decades and included numerous contributions to the American theater. In honor of Sondheim's life, this week's trivia will focus on his career and works. So start humming your favorite showtune,...
ithaca.edu

Q&A with Broadway's Christy Altomare!

IC Showchoir Presents: A Night with Christy Altomare!. Join IC Showchoir for our returning series: A Night with Broadway! For this event, we have Broadway star Christy Altomare (Anastasia, Mamma Mia, Spring Awakening) joining us for a one hour virtual Q&A. This event will take place on Tuesday, December 7...
ithaca.edu

Q&A with Broadway's Grey Henson!

Join IC Showchoir for our returning series: A Night with Broadway! For this event, we have Broadway star Grey Henson (Mean Girls, Book of Mormon) joining us for a one hour virtual Q&A. This event will take place on Thursday, December 2 at 7 PM in Whalen 2105. We will...
WGRZ TV

'Pretty Woman' comes to Shea's with big Broadway names as the leads

BUFFALO, N.Y. — "Pretty Woman: The Musical" is on stage at Shea's Performing Arts Center this week, and let's just say it would be a big mistake -- huge -- if you miss it. The show features all your favorite scenes and iconic lines from the movie, with songs by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. It also stars two familiar names any Broadway fan will recognize.
arcamax.com

Meet Brittney Johnson, soon to be Broadway's first Black Glinda in 'Wicked'

Broadway's production of "Wicked" has been changed for the better. Brittney Johnson, current understudy for Glinda, will assume the role of the good witch beginning next year, the long-running musical announced Tuesday. She'll be the first Black actor to play Glinda full-time in the Broadway show's 18-year history. "It's an...
marinmommies.com

Experience Transcendence's Broadway Holiday Spectacular

This December, Transcendence Theatre Company is back with live performances of its amazing Broadway Holiday Spectacular. We had a chance to experience the show this weekend, and it was an incredible way to get into the holiday spirit! This year's production takes place at an all-new venue, the private Belos Cavalos equestrian estate in Kenwood, an amazing, one-of-a-kind setting that made the experience a truly magical one.
Deadline

Broadway’s ‘Wicked’ Weekend Performances Canceled Due To Covid

The Broadway production of Wicked canceled three performances over the weekend due to positive Covid tests within the company. The announcement also noted scheduled absences contributed to the cancellations. The musical’s Saturday evening, Sunday matinee and Sunday evening performances were canceled. Wicked‘s next scheduled performance is on Tuesday, December 7 at 7 p.m. Last week, Broadway’s Chicago canceled several performances due to cases of Covid, producers said today. Last month, Chicken & Biscuits announced that the play would close permanently on Sunday, Nov. 28, due to the financial impact of previous Covid-related cancellations, and in early October, Disney’s Aladdin paused production for about two weeks after some cast members tested positive. Also over the weekend, David Byrne’s American Utopia was dark again due to a non-Covid illness in the company. Performances are expected to resume Wednesday. Out of an abundance of caution, based on previous testing results and scheduled absences in the company, today’s performances of Wicked are canceled. pic.twitter.com/8qRMvBq1Gc — Wicked the Musical (@WICKED_Musical) December 5, 2021 Hi there, the performance today has been cancelled due to a non-Covid-related illness in the cast. We apologize for the inconvenience. Performances will resume Wednesday. — David Byrne's American Utopia on Broadway (@americanutopia) December 5, 2021
broadwaynews.com

Broadway’s ‘Chicago’ leads extend runs

Ana Villafañe, Bianca Marroquín and Lillias White have extended their runs in “Chicago,” producers Barry and Fran Weissler announced Monday. Villafañe and Marroquín will continue to play Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly, respectively, through Jan. 9. White will play her final performance as Matron “Mama” Morton on Dec. 26. Tom...
rcreader.com

“Neil Berg's Broadway Holiday,” December 11

Saturday, December 11, 7:30 p.m. University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA. Unforgettable show tunes and beloved seasonal standards will be on the December 11 repertoire at the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center when the venue houses the touring sensation Neil Berg's Broadway Holiday, an evening of stars and songs from the Great White Way boasting Dubuque native Rita Harvey, a castmate in Broadway's revival of Fiddler on the Roof with Harvey Fierstein and Rosie O'Donnell.
papermag.com

PAPER and Nordstrom Celebrate Broadway's Reopening

If anyone had doubts that Broadway is back, they just needed to pop in last night to the Broadway Bar at Nordstrom (Hello, it’s at 57th & BROADWAY) to see a cavalcade of Broadway stars belting their theatrical hearts out at a shindig hosted by PAPER and Nordstrom. PAPER is an OG NYC magazine and although Nordstrom has only been an NYC resident for a few years, they’re true New Yorkers and love supporting their theater district neighbors.
