Looking for a holiday rental that'll be worth the drive from the Tri-Cities? We've compiled 10 of the best holiday escape Airbnb's in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Utah. if you are heading out of town and looking for unique experiences, we've compiled some of the best Airbnb's that we've spotlighted over the last few months that might be worth checking out. We've included an amazing Grain Bin Airbnb located right here in Pasco.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO