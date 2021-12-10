'Carnival of Lights' spreading holiday cheer in Martin County

FROM LOCAL CREATORS
Lenny Schelin Jr. Memorial Tournament kicks off in January
The 4th Annual Lenny Schelin Junior Memorial Fishing Tournament is hoping to raise money to benefit glioblastoma research, a rare form of brain cancer.
AIDS Memorial quilt on display at Compass Center in Lake Worth
A memorial quilt to remember the lives lost to AIDS is now on display at the Compass Center in Lake Worth.
Opinions mixed on presence of omicron variant, holiday plans
With the holidays fast approaching, some new concerns are arising about the omicron variant and what that means for traveling and gatherings.
Palm Beach County School District to host meal distribution for students Friday
The equivalent of 13 meals and 13 snacks will be distributed Friday, Dec. 17, at 16 schools across the district.
Hispanic Catholics to celebrate Our Lady of Guadalupe on Sunday
She is named the patroness of the Americas. For many Hispanic Catholics, they’ll be celebrating Our Lady of Guadalupe this weekend.
Some parents not so happy with boundaries for new elementary school in Boca Raton
A new elementary school is being built at the intersection of Military Trail and Potomac Road in Boca Raton to hopefully fix some overcrowding issues. However, it will require some kids to change schools next year and some parents are a bit frustrated.
Author on book tour visits the homeless and soup kitchens
McKinney said he hit hard times when he was younger, but was determined to aspire to something more.
All hands on deck for a record-setting beach clean up
People from all over the world come to South Florida for our beautiful beaches. And now it's time to help keep them that way.
Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control celebrates holidays with 'Name your Price' adoption fee
All pet adoption fees are the price that the adopter chooses. Whether looking for a dog or a cat, rabbit or pig, a new best friend is waiting to adopt.
Charcuterie company expands, gives back to the community
Cheeseboarder.com workers are getting the boxes ready to ship charcuterie boards-- gourmet cheeses and meats across the country within 24-hours.
Lacing up for the More Thank Pink Walk in January 2022
A Warrior in Pink, Danette Volmy surrounds herself with strong family and friends, helping her cope with breast cancer earlier this year.
