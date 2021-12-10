ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

How much Christmas spirit does Louisiana have?

By Michaela Romero
 4 days ago

LOUISIANA (WGNO) — According to GetCenturyLink , Louisiana ranks 40th in the nation for most Christmas spirit.

GetCenturyLink.com decided to measure online activity and area culture to see which states have the most Christmas spirit and which states have the least.

According to their reports, New Hampshire, Maine, and Montana had the most spirit this year, stealing last year’s top three spots from Utah, Idaho, and Montana.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, Hawaii, Florida, and DC had the least Christmas spirit last year, but Mississippi, New York. and DC showed the least spirit this year, with DC coming in last both years.

Here is the link to the full report.

Politics
"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

