Lytle FFA had several members participate in the Wintergarden District Contest. Khye Stewart placed 2nd in Senior Creed Speaking- Advancing to Area, Klayre Cook Placed 2nd in Greenhand Creed Speaking Advancing to Area. Also team Members: Lili Georgiev, Ariel Martin, Anissa Perez, and Cashlynn Harvey placed 4th in Greenhand Quiz. In the Area X Contest Khye Stewart placing 11th in Senior Creed Speaking and Klayre Cook placing 8th in Greenhand Creed Speaking.

POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO