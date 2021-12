With all the delicious, freshly prepared classics you know and love, you may be surprised to learn that Chick-fil-A Riverview isn’t just in the chicken business; it is in the people business. Gabe Porrata could not be prouder to own and operate the iconic restaurant at Summerfield Crossings. After beginning his career as a Chick-fil-A team member while attending Riverview High School in 2004, his experiences with operators and mentors molded his foundation and shifted his focus.

RIVERVIEW, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO