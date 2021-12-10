ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots announce changes coming Gillette Stadium ahead of 2023 season

By David Souza, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
Patriots vs. Saints game at Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots on Friday announced upcoming changes to the north entrance of Gillette Stadium, which are set to break ground in early 2022 and be completed ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Those changes represent a $225 million additional investment in the stadium by the Kraft family, who have owned the team since 1994.

“The transformation of the north end of Gillette Stadium will be defined by 75,000-square feet of glass-enclosed year-round hospitality and function spaces that bridge the gap between the East and West Putnam Clubs, the Dell Technologies Suite Levels and the upper concourse,” the team wrote of the main change coming to the stadium.

Gillette Stadium currently has its north entrance open to the existing plaza between the stadium’s iconic lighthouse and the adjacent Patriots Hall of Fame.

On the stadium side of that new enclosed space will be a new video board, which - at 370-feet-by-60-feet - will be the largest outdoor stadium high-definition video board in the United States.

“The 22,200 square feet of video board space will be nearly double the size of the new south end zone video board,” the team release reads. “The curved radius HD video board will provide game action, replays, statistics and fantasy football updates.”

That aforementioned lighthouse will also be getting a makeover, as the new-look lighthouse will stand 218-feet tall and will have an observation deck atop it for fans to visit year-round.

The stadium will also relocate the fan entrance of the north end of Gillette Stadium where fans enter the plaza located between the lighthouse, the team’s Hall of Fame and the ascending staircase to the upper portion of Patriot Place.

“Plans for this area include relocating the entry gates to create a new fan-activation area upon entry to the lower plaza. A landscaped staircase will lead guests up to the main concourse, where fans will have a view of the field looking toward the south end zone video board and the New England Patriots’ six Super Bowl banners,” the team wrote Friday.

The plans were described by the organization as “the most dramatic Gillette Stadium improvements since its opening in 2002.”

