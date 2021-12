Now that Thanksgiving is officially behind us, it's time to pull out all that Christmas decor. Thomas Rhett took his family Christmas Tree shopping and shared the an adorable family photo. Check out the size of the trees behind him! Some of those trees look to big to get in a front door! T. Rhett said this is his favorite time of year and this year will be extra special now that their newest daughter has arrived now making them a family of five!

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 12 DAYS AGO