Creatures of Dust and Dreams is the first of Sarah Lianne Lewis’s works to be performed by the BBC National Orchestra of Wales since she was named as their composer affiliate a year ago. In this 10-minute piece, given its premiere by the orchestra under the baton of Finnegan Downie Dear, Lewis sought to reflect on the intrinsic frailty of the individual against their potential for gaining strength by reaching out to others. Conceived in 2019, pre-Covid, Lewis nevertheless recognised its resonance with the fears and uncertainties of the pandemic experience.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO