Supreme Court: Lawsuits can be filed against Texas Abortion Law

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Washington, DC) -- Some lawsuits challenging the controversial abortion law in Texas can move forward. That's the ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court. Justices did...

The Independent

Justices asked to let Arizona enforce ban on some abortions

Arizona asked the Supreme Court Tuesday to allow enforcement of a ban on abortions performed solely because of Down syndrome and other genetic abnormalities.The request from the state's Republican attorney general, Mark Brnovich, comes as the high court is weighing rolling back abortion rights nationwide and in the immediate aftermath of a decision keeping in place Texas' ban on abortion after about six weeks, while allowing some challenges to the law to continue.A federal judge blocked the provision of Arizona law enacted earlier this year that would have let prosecutors bring felony charges against a doctor who knowingly terminates...
Vogue Magazine

What the Supreme Court Just Ruled on Abortion Scares Me, and It Should Scare You Too

On Friday the Supreme Court had the chance to strike down a completely unconstitutional, totally insane Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks. The law goes even further than that—it limits what kind of lawsuit can be filed to challenge it and puts bounties on everyone from doctors to Uber drivers who might assist in an abortion in some way. It was the kind of law that was so dystopian that many people didn’t believe it would even be enacted, but on September 1, S.B. 8 was instated in the state of Texas. Even many conservative court watchers thought the Supreme Court should and would strike down the law because it went contrary to both Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Instead, the Court last Friday kicked the case back to the district courts.
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Supreme Court to decide whether it will reconsider McGirt ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court could make a decision on whether to keep or overturn its McGirt ruling by early January. The Court will discuss and consider questions about the State of Oklahoma v. Victor Manuel Castro-Huerta case. Castro-Huerta was convicted and sentenced to 35 years in prison, but the conviction was thrown out based on the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals' interpretation of the McGirt ruling.
Upworthy

California plans to copy legal tactics of Texas anti-abortion law to ban guns and save lives

California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced that he will use the legal tactics of the Texas six-week abortion ban to implement gun control in his state. Newsom's announcement comes on the back of the Supreme Court's Friday ruling allowing Texas' abortion law to stand. The governor was outraged at the decision but decided to use a similar loophole to tackle gun control in California. "I am outraged by yesterday's US Supreme Court decision allowing Texas's ban on most abortion services to remain in place, and largely endorsing Texas's scheme to insulate its law from the fundamental protections of Roe v. Wade," said Newsom in a statement, reported CNN.
TIME

I Spent 7 Months Studying Supreme Court Reform. We Need to Pack the Court Now

I spent the last seven months on President Biden’s Supreme Court commission , talking, listening, and sometimes arguing with experts from a variety of legal backgrounds—activists, professors, and former judges. I went into the process thinking that the system was working but that improvements were possible. I came out scared. Our system is broken in two obvious ways, that threatens America’s self-governance. One of them is about the long-term legitimacy of the judiciary. The other is an immediate crisis.
nbc15.com

US Supreme Court won’t end Wisconsin redistricting lawsuit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit from Wisconsin Republicans seeking to kill a redistricting case brought by Democrats, keeping hope alive for liberals that they can seek to block GOP-drawn maps through the federal courts. The nation’s highest court on Monday denied hearing...
Boston Globe

Some additional arguments on abortion for the justices to consider

Throwing rules back to the states would be ill-advised. Climate considerations sometimes affect longevity for those who spend their entire lives in different states. To date, however, no scientific evidence has concluded that fetal development fluctuates from state to state. Regardless, the Supreme Court seems poised to legitimize alternate state...
