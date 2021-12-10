Supreme Court: Lawsuits can be filed against Texas Abortion Law

I spent the last seven months on President Biden’s Supreme Court commission , talking, listening, and sometimes arguing with experts from a variety of legal backgrounds—activists, professors, and former judges. I went into the process thinking that the system was working but that improvements were possible. I came out scared. Our system is broken in two obvious ways, that threatens America’s self-governance. One of them is about the long-term legitimacy of the judiciary. The other is an immediate crisis.
