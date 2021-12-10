ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Supreme Court limits early challenges to Texas abortion ban law

By Stephen Dinan
Washington Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court ruled Friday that opponents of Texas’ new abortion law have only a narrow window to challenge it in federal court at this point. The decision was a minor skirmish over legal procedure and who can be sued. But given the stakes involved for abortion politics, both sides of...

m.washingtontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

What the Supreme Court Just Ruled on Abortion Scares Me, and It Should Scare You Too

On Friday the Supreme Court had the chance to strike down a completely unconstitutional, totally insane Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks. The law goes even further than that—it limits what kind of lawsuit can be filed to challenge it and puts bounties on everyone from doctors to Uber drivers who might assist in an abortion in some way. It was the kind of law that was so dystopian that many people didn’t believe it would even be enacted, but on September 1, S.B. 8 was instated in the state of Texas. Even many conservative court watchers thought the Supreme Court should and would strike down the law because it went contrary to both Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Instead, the Court last Friday kicked the case back to the district courts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Texas Government
yourconroenews.com

Texas abortion law author reacts to California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s pledge to do the same thing with guns: 'Good luck'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is going after gun manufacturers and he’s using Texas’ playbook to do it. On Saturday, Newsom, a Democrat and occasional critic of Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, said he was working on a bill with the California Legislature and attorney general to allow private citizens to sue those who manufacture, distribute, or sell assault weapons or ghost gun kits.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Slate

Last Week’s Texas Ruling Will Prove to Be a Wipeout for Abortion Rights

The Supreme Court hath given a sliver and taken away the pie. Its ruling last week in Whole Woman’s Health v. Jackson is a wipeout for reproductive freedom, deliberately disguised as a partial victory. The Court looks decreasingly like a true judicial body and increasingly like a wolf cagily donning sheep’s clothing to prey upon constitutional rights.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

16 new laws that went into effect in Texas in 2021

666 new Texas laws took effect in 2021. Here are 16 you should know, from abortion and voting restrictions to open carry. Texas' constitutional carry law makes it the largest state in America to allow residents 21 and older to openly carry a gun in public without passing a training class or receiving a permit. It does not apply to anyone with a criminal record.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Ted Cruz
Upworthy

California plans to copy legal tactics of Texas anti-abortion law to ban guns and save lives

California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced that he will use the legal tactics of the Texas six-week abortion ban to implement gun control in his state. Newsom's announcement comes on the back of the Supreme Court's Friday ruling allowing Texas' abortion law to stand. The governor was outraged at the decision but decided to use a similar loophole to tackle gun control in California. "I am outraged by yesterday's US Supreme Court decision allowing Texas's ban on most abortion services to remain in place, and largely endorsing Texas's scheme to insulate its law from the fundamental protections of Roe v. Wade," said Newsom in a statement, reported CNN.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Court#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#The Supreme Court#The Pharmacy Board
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris says SCOTUS decision to leave in place a ban on most abortions in Texas is 'an attempt to undo 50 years of precedent'

Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters that Friday's Supreme Court ruling leaving in place a Texas abortion law was 'an attempt to undo 50 years of precedent.'. In a statement Saturday, the vice president also called woman's rights to terminate a pregnancy 'non-negotiable.'. 'Yesterday's Supreme Court decision allows SB8, which...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Washington Times

Biden blasts Supreme Court on Texas abortion law, urges Congress to codify Roe v. Wade

President Biden on Friday said he is “very concerned” that the U.S. Supreme Court let a Texas abortion law remain in effect pending legal challenges. He said that leaving in place the law, known as SB 8, which bans abortions after six months of pregnancy and lawsuits against people who perform abortions, puts women across the country at risk of losing their right to choose.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy