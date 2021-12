MICHIGAN, USA — With high winds sweeping across Michigan overnight, thousands of Michiganders have been left without power. The Consumers Energy outage map shows that in West Michigan, widespread outages are still being attended to. In Kent County, over 10,000 people are without power as of Saturday evening. In Ottawa County, just under 4,000 people have been impacted, and in Muskegon County about 4,000 people are without power.

