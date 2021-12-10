ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Missing Elizabeth City man last seen Dec. 5 at home on Northside Road; may be in white Ford truck

By Brian Reese
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mtVsa_0dJXVN0E00

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — An Elizabeth City man reported missing hasn’t been seen since Sunday, December 5.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office says Steven Michael “Mike” Forbes was last seen at his home in the 100 block of Northside Road in Elizabeth City between 5:30-630 p.m. that day.

He’s about 6 feet tall with brown/gray hair. Authorities don’t know what clothes he was wearing at the time, but say he may be in a white 2004 Ford truck with North Carolina registration JAA-5610, and may be traveling to the Outer Banks.

No other information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (252) 338-2191.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HfJlj_0dJXVN0E00
Steven Michael “Mike” Forbes (Photo courtesy of Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office)

Forbes’ truck (Photo courtesy of Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office)

