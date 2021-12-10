ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Halo TV series has me the most hyped of all the Game Awards announcements

By Alex Gatewood
knowtechie.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week, the 2021 Game Awards took place in Los Angeles, California. In addition to celebrating the best games and gaming content from the year, the show was filled with announcements for new content. I skimmed through the event, but the thing that caught my attention was the new trailer...

knowtechie.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ComicBook

Popular PS4 Game Is Now $0.99 for a Limited Time

A popular PS4 game is now $0.99 for a limited time. The PS4 has one of the greatest libraries across all of gaming. It has incredible exclusive games like Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Uncharted 4, Persona 5, Marvel's Spider-Man, Bloodborne, and The Last of Us Part II. It also has multi-platform games like Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Does it all add up to outdo the Xbox 360 library? Well, that's up for debate, but there's no denying there's an endless number of great games to play on PS4, including Oxenfree, which is $0.99 until December 23.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Ubisoft Makes One of the Greatest Games of All Time Free For 24 Hours

One of the greatest games of all time is 100 percent and completely free, courtesy of Ubisoft, the developer and publisher best known for games and series like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, The Division, and Ghost Recon. Over the years, Ubisoft has delivered several generational classics. You may not be able to tell by its recent releases like Far Cry 6 and Rider's Republic, but Ubisoft has greatly contributed to the list of best games of all time. One of its contributions include one of the best stealth games ever made, or in fewer words, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, which is not only one of the highest-rated games of its time, but a commercial success as well, and now it's 100 percent free to download, but you have to act quickly to take advantage of this offer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Now Losing Critically-Acclaimed Game Very Soon

PlayStation Now is losing a critically-acclaimed game very soon. Sony has yet to announce the entire lineup of games PlayStation Now subscribers are getting for the month of December. We know the remaster of GTA 3 and some ol' Final Fantasy games are being added, but these were announced a while ago, and don't make up the whole lineup. This should change next week though, when the subscription service will also lose one of its highest-rated games. On December 6, PlayStation Now subscribers will lose access to Slay the Spire, a game not a part of the PlayStation Plus collection, which means the only way to continue to play it will be to buy it.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Game for December Potentially Uncovered

December is a week away, yet PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 have no clue what free PS Plus games they are getting for the final month of 2021. However, it looks like we may know one of the freebies ahead of the reveal, thanks to a few astute observations, all of which point to a brand new game releasing next month is one of the month's free games. And if the speculation is accurate, PlayStation Plus subscribers may be treated to one of this year's most promising-looking indie games. That said, for now, this is just speculation, but below you can check out the "evidence" behind it.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
trueachievements.com

Halo TV show teaser trailer drops ahead of The Game Awards

Paramount Plus has dropped another tease for the upcoming Halo TV series ahead of its reveal at The Game Awards later this week. The news comes via the Halo on Paramount+ Twitter page (thanks, VG247), and gives a very brief glimpse of the show's Spartans, Marines, and Pelican aircraft. The show is set to have its full reveal on Thursday during The Game Awards, which will hopefully come as a full feature trailer.
TV SERIES
techeblog.com

First Look Trailer for Paramount+ Halo Live-Action TV Series Released

After a very brief teaser, we finally get a first look at the Halo live-action TV series that is set to debut on Paramount+ in early 2022. It’s set to follow a 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant. The series will combine deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and an exciting imagined vision of the future. Read more for the video and additional information/
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

The First Halo TV Series Teaser Trailer Has Arrived

The latest teaser trailer for the Halo TV show has dropped, promising more at The Game Awards tomorrow. Actor Pablo Schreiber, who became a household name as George "Pornstache" Mendez in Orange Is the New Black and Mad Sweeney in American Gods, is playing John-117 with Jen Taylor playing Cortana. That's the same Jen Taylor from the games, which is an awesome addition. Furthermore, Natascha McElhone is playing Dr. Catherine Halsey, Danny Sapani will be playing Captain Jacob Keyes and Olive Gray is playing Miranda Keyes. As well as these returning characters, there are new kids on the block. Quan Ah, played by Yerin Ha, is a “shrewd, audacious 16-year-old from the Outer Colonies" who encounters Master Chief at a crucial point in their paths. And, Makee is a human orphan who was adopted by the Covenant, played by Charlie Murphy.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
ComicBook

Halo TV Series Trailer Officially Revealed

Next year, Paramount+ subscribers will get the opportunity to check out a live-action series based on the Halo franchise, and tonight, The Game Awards revealed a first look trailer for the show. Viewers were given an opportunity to see Master Chief in action, and the series looks incredibly promising thus far! It's far too early to tell whether the adaptation will be able to capture the quality of the Xbox series, but it's pretty awesome to see these elements brought to life.
TV SERIES
dexerto.com

Best Halo games of all time ranked ahead of Halo Infinite

Master Chief has been on many adventures, but it’s fair to say some are more celebrated than others. Let’s rank the Halo games from best to worst. While many fans would agree there’s never been an objectively bad Halo game, some have hit the mark more than others. To some, the best Halo games are Master Chief’s early quests, battling to save the world from Covenant aliens and Flood parasites.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Did Halo Infinite deserve the Players' Voice award at The Game Awards?

Halo Infinite just took home the award for the "Players' Voice" category of 2021's The Game Awards. The category is, as the name suggests, dedicated to the players and their choices. The winner is selected through a three-round process, whittling down the list of 30 nominees until there are only five choices left and a winner is declared.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Game Awards 2021 Hype Trailer Reminds You Of 2021's Best Games

Over the last couple of years, the Game Awards has become an annual highlight that honors the biggest games and hardest workers in the gaming industry. It's also a night for big reveals, as the Game Awards usually has plenty of new games to show off, updates on highly anticipated titles coming out the following year, and the occasional reveal of a next-gen console that looks like a black monolith. So what can you expect from this year's Game Awards show?
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halo Infinite#Epic Games#Television Series#The Game Awards#Halo Tv#Paramount
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Halo Infinite review – the best the series has been since Halo 3

“If you knew how you were going to die, how would you live your life differently?” This is the question Master Chief’s estranged AI girlfriend asks at the beginning of Halo Infinite. Mechanically, it’s a question all first-person shooters ask: choose to go right and eat a grenade; reload and go left to avoid the grenade. All single-player shooters are this at their core, but Halo has always offered options much wider than left versus right.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

We Finally See Live-Action Footage for the Halo TV Series

It’s been a big week for Halo. Not only has Halo Infinite officially launched, but a teaser for the Halo TV series was shown at the Game Awards last night. We saw a short teaser last month, giving us a look at Master Chief’s armor, but we get a better look at the larger world of Halo in this teaser.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
windowscentral.com

Halo Infinite made me fall in love with a multiplayer game

I'm not shy about professing my aversion to online multiplayer games in general; being multiplayer-centric doesn't immediately disqualify a game from joining my rotation of frequent plays, but it does make it considerably less likely that I'll enjoy my time with it. Halo Infinite's multiplayer has surprised me in a way I didn't expect, and has made me fall in love with a multiplayer game.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Halo TV show's first look trailer premieres live at The Game Awards

The Halo TV show's first look trailer will premiere at The Game Awards 2021 show on Thursday Dec. 9, 2021. The trailer will be shown at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. The new trailer is being released just a day after the global launch of Halo Infinite on Xbox and PC.
TV SERIES
pcinvasion.com

The Halo TV series receives its first full-length trailer

I’m actually a little stunned over the amount of video game-related content Paramount is churning out for viewers to enjoy. The first is a Sonic the Hedgehog film adaptation, with the sequel on the way, and the second is a new live-action Halo TV series. Okay, maybe two video game adaptations aren’t too crazy, but I still think it’s funny that Paramount has carved a niche for itself as a live-action adaptation curator. The Halo TV series, and Sonic, got its first trailer last night during The Game Awards.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy