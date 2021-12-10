ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'90 Day Fiancé' Fans Want to Know if Lisa Plans to Try and Win SojaBoy Back

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé originally met Lisa Hamme (who fans lovingly call "Baby Girl Lisa'' thanks to SojaBoy) and Usman Umar, also known as SojaBoy, in Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. But months after the season was over, in December 2020, SojaBoy and Lisa announced...

Kathy Compton
4d ago

that old woman needs to get her some botox or something I can't stand to hear her talk I am surprised someone has not nailed that mouth for her

Blackarican
3d ago

No! Lisa is old and sounds like she smoke a pack of cigarettes a day. Bye Lisa.

mama03
1d ago

This couple I did find very disturbing lol I remember one episode when they were about to have sex his face was priceless. 😂🤮 he really wanted to come to America

