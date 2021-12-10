ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

'Wake-up call': New mask mandate goes into effect Monday in New York

By WHAM Staff
wpde.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, N.Y. (WHAM) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a statewide mask mandate Friday that will require masks in all indoor public places unless a vaccine requirement to enter is in effect. It starts Monday. Masks will be required to be worn in all indoor public places...

wpde.com

Related
cbslocal.com

New York State Indoor Mask Mandate Begins Monday; If Not Enforced, Business Owners May Be Fined $1,000

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The mandate to wear masks inside any location that doesn’t already have a vaccination requirement takes effect across New York state on Monday. This comes as nationwide the average number of COVID-19 cases is up 37% from last week, with hospitalizations rising in at least 42 states, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported Sunday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Republican County Executives Say They Will Not Enforce New York’s Indoor Mask Mandate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several Republican New York county executives are refusing to enforce the state’s new mandate, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Monday. With 75% of eligible Putnam County residents at least partially vaccinated, County Executive MaryEllen Odell is defying the state health department mandate requiring masks unless entrance is limited to only the vaccinated. “We are not enforcing this,” Odell said. “I will not put health department employees out on the street to enforce something as if they were a law enforcement agency.” The Dutchess County Executive is also refusing to enforce the mandate. “These are beleaguered small businesses all throughout the State...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
State
New York State
cnycentral.com

Residents and businesses react to New York State mask mandate

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — After the weekend, the mask mandate goes back into effect across New York State. Businesses were hit hard by the pandemic. Many are still recovering almost two years later. The mask mandate going back into effect on Monday can seriously impact businesses all over again. Lauren...
SYRACUSE, NY
#Cdc#Excelsior Pass Plus#Covid
newyorkupstate.com

New York imposes statewide mask mandate as Covid-19 surges

Syracuse, N.Y. — New York is imposing a statewide mask wearing mandate in indoor public places. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the action this morning. The action comes in response to rising levels of Covid and increasing hospitalizations. The mandate takes effect Monday and will remain in place until Jan....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Verywell Health

California and New York Reinstate Mask Mandates This Week

California and New York State are reinstating indoor mask mandate this week because of rising COVID-19 cases and the spread of the Omicron variant. In communities with lower vaccination coverage, case numbers and hospitalizations have spiked Thanksgiving weekend. Health officials hope the new restrictions will curb the spread of COVID-19...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
wskg.org

New York Governor defends her mask mandate

ALBANY, NY (WSKG) – Governor Kathy Hochul defended her statewide mask mandate Tuesday, as fall out from the directive continued with at least one dozen counties in the state refusing to enforce the directive. Under the policy, businesses, restaurants and entertainment venues must require that all patrons either wear...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The 74

State Reports 47 New School Outbreaks in the Last Week

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported Monday that a total of 1,396,467 Michiganders have tested positive for COVID-19 and 25,240 have died from the virus — an additional 16,143 cases and 160 deaths since Friday. The new numbers combine Saturday’s, Sunday’s and Monday’s recorded cases and deaths, with an average of […]
EDUCATION
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo Must Return $5.1 Million From COVID Book Deal, Ethics Committee Says

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York state’s ethics committee says former Gov. Andrew Cuomo needs to return the $5.1 million he made from his controversial book deal. The Joint Commission on Public Ethics voted on the matter Tuesday. In November, the committee rescinded its approval for the book, saying it originally greenlighted the project based on the promise that no government staffers would be used to help edit or produce it, but complaints later surfaced that pledge was not upheld. The decision gives Cuomo 30 days to turn the money over to the state Attorney General. “JCOPE’s actions today are unconstitutional, exceed its own authority and appear to be driven by political interests rather than the facts and the law,” Cuomo’s attorney said in a statement. “Should they seek to enforce this action, we’ll see them in court.” The statement also said “any staffer who assisted in this project did so on their own time.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Burlington Free Press

Most states in New England have detected omicron. What's happening in Vermont?

A new variant of the COVID-19 virus, omicron, has been detected in all the states surrounding Vermont, but has not been reported in the Green Mountain State as of Dec. 14. On Monday, Burlington announced that omicron was not detected in samples from Dec. 5 and Dec. 6 through the city's wastewater treatment program — a method that the city has used to detect various strains of COVID-19 before people begin to show symptoms. The virus can be detected in people's stool about five to seven days before a person might get tested.
VERMONT STATE

