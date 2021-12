This is a rush transcript from, "The Five", December 13, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR (on camera): All right, Robert, thank you so much. Robert Ray, fox weather correspondent following all of that, witnessing something that is hard enough, let alone during the Christmas season. Let's remember that and let's remember them, let's help them. Here's THE FIVE.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 7 HOURS AGO