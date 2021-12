Pinterest just released its annual trend report, and there's plenty of style inspiration to keep you excited through the new year. The social media platform, which is the go-to search engine for fashion lovers hunting for the latest and greatest, offers style inspiration and shopping all-in-one. So, it's no surprise that they're usually the first to know when a trend is about to be everywhere. Last year's “Pinterest Predicts” release was right on point (8 out of 10 of Pinterest's forecasts came true in 2021). In short, there is a lot to look forward to when it comes to fashion.

APPAREL ・ 7 DAYS AGO