During a recent interview at a Wall Street Journal event, Elon Musk shared some interesting theories about the future. According to CNBC, Musk told the audience that civilization will "crumble" if the birth rate continues to decline. Musk is the father of six children. He shares five sons with his ex-wife Justine Wilson and one son with his former partner, Grimes.

