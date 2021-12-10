ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Can we still be friends? Shell sends Dutch PM parting note

By Syndicated Content
froggyweb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMSTERDAM (Reuters) – On the day that shareholders of Royal Dutch Shell PLC voted to move the company’s headquarters to London from The Hague, the company sent a letter to the Dutch prime minister to soften the blow. Signed by Shell CEO Ben van Beurden, the letter...

froggyweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Scholz, Polish prime minister discuss migration, energy, EU

Germany’s new chancellor, Olaf Scholz came to Warsaw Sunday for talks with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki about migration, energy, European Union matters and tensions east of the bloc’s border.He was greeted by Morawiecki, with military honors, in front of the Polish premier's office. It was one of Scholz’s early visits after he was sworn in with his coalition Cabinet on Wednesday. Poland is a vocal opponent of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will carry Russian gas directly to Germany saying it makes Europe dependent on Russia's deliveries, and exposes it to pressure from Moscow. Germany's...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lewis
Person
Mark Rutte
Shore News Network

Royal Dutch Shell shareholders back plan to shift to London

ROTTERDAM/LONDON (Reuters) – Royal Dutch Shell PLC shareholders voted overwhelmingly on Friday in favour of a plan to end the company’s dual share structure and move its headquarters to London from The Hague. With roughly 58% of outstanding shares cast, a preliminary tally showed 99% of shareholders supported...
BUSINESS
houstonianonline.com

It’s not Royal anymore, it’s not Dutch anymore: Shell leaves the Netherlands

Royal Dutch Shell shareholders will vote today on whether to move the head office permanently from The Hague to London. The expectation is that the oil and gas company will leave and therefore not return Royal Not like that anymore Dutch it will be. Hence, it is the second big name to leave the Netherlands after Unilever.
BUSINESS
naturalgasworld.com

Shell to drop “Royal Dutch,” move to London

Shareholders seem in favour of a November proposal to change tax residence. Shareholders at Shell backed a move to place its headquarters in London, simplify its dual share structure and remove “Royal Dutch” from its legal name, the company reported December 10. Excluding the 57.8% of votes that were withheld, 99.77% voted in favour of the changes.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Offshore Wind#Amsterdam#Reuters#Royal Dutch Shell Plc#Dutch#Kust Noord#Pernis#Wassenaar
froggyweb.com

UK looking at vaccinating children as young as five, Lim says

LONDON (Reuters) – The British government’s scientific vaccine advisory group is discussing whether or not to advise children as young as five receive COVID vaccines, the chair of Britain’s vaccine group said on Tuesday. “We are discussing that at the moment. We’re also waiting for the vaccines...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Germany committed to Ukraine's gas transit role, says Scholz

WARSAW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Germany is committed to safeguarding Ukraine's role as a transit route for gas into Europe, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday, as Russian troop movements along the Ukrainian border increased pressure on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Nord Stream 2, which would carry Russian gas...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
PLC
AFP

No green light for Nord Stream pipeline if any Ukraine escalation: Germany

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia will not be allowed to operate in the event of any new "escalation" in Ukraine, under an agreement between Berlin and Washington, Germany's new Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Sunday. "I drew the chancellor's attention to the risks linked to the opening of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and sadly the extent to which... these risks for Ukraine could get considerably worse."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Dutch seal coalition deal record nine months after vote

Dutch political parties agreed on Monday to form a coalition government that will hand Prime Minister Mark Rutte a fourth term in office, a record 271 days after elections in March. But the deal for a fourth coalition will confirm Rutte -- dubbed the "Teflon prime minister" for his ability to dodge scandals -- as Europe's second longest-serving leader after Hungarian premier Viktor Orban.
POLITICS
Seekingalpha.com

Royal Dutch Shell Is Your Portfolio's Present For The Holidays

Shell's recent weakness makes it an ideal stock to capture the rebound in oil prices from the mid $60s. Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) is poised to be an excellent gift for one's portfolio as we enter 2022. The company's recent weakness due to a one-off earnings miss and a brief, but poignant, decline in oil prices positions the stock well for outsized gains over the medium term. Adding in the company's impressive growing dividend of $0.48 per quarter and their special dividend in 2022 from the sale of their Permian Assets, and investors should clip more than 7.5% in dividend yield over the next twelve months. Lastly, with the company generating record levels of cash flow from operations, despite the stock well below all-time highs, Shell could be the gift that keeps on giving for 2022 and beyond.
MARKETS
Mac Observer

Send Apple Gift Card to Friends and Family Abroad

Whatever the circumstance, it isn’t always easy to send gifts to friends and family abroad. One obvious solution for the international Apple fan in your life is a gift card. However, doing this is not as simple as it may seem. Sending an Apple Gift Card to Someone Living...
TECHNOLOGY
BBC

Russia told to pay compensation to woman whose hands were cut off

Russia has been ordered to pay more than €370,000 (£315,000) in compensation to a woman whose hands were cut off by her husband. The European Court of Human Rights said Russia had failed to combat domestic violence, and ordered it to compensate four women who were brutally attacked.
EUROPE
Washington Examiner

The UAE puts China first and gives Macron his AUKUS revenge

Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy