League of Legends recently received its final update of the year, which brings in tons of changes and bug fixes. The developers finally nerfed the strongest top lane champion, Camille. Camille has one of the best kits for taking solo fights and effectively scales as the game goes on. To nerf this champion, they decreased Tactical Sweep’s damage. Additionally, Camille’s Hookshot cooldown has been increased starting level two. However, the developers have not made any changes to her passive and her Precision Protocol ability.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO