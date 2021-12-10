ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sienna Miller settles claim against U.K. newspaper over 2005 pregnancy reveal

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Woman actress launched legal action against News...

The Independent

Sienna Miller to have statement read to High Court after settlement

Actress Sienna Miller will tell the High Court she was “horrified” to learn that a journalist for The Sun newspaper allegedly met with a medical records tracer in an apparent bid to discover she was pregnant.The 39-year-old star attended a hearing in London on Wednesday at which a judge was asked to give a ruling on the wording of a statement which is to be read to the court on her behalf on Thursday.She brought legal action against the newspaper’s publisher, News Group Newspapers (NGN), which denies that any illegal information gathering took place at The Sun and has agreed...
The Independent

Sienna Miller and Paul Gascoigne ‘fully vindicated’ as damages claims settled

Sienna Miller and Paul Gascoigne have said they feel “fully vindicated” in bringing claims against the publisher of The Sun over alleged unlawful information gathering, as their cases were formally settled at the High Court.The pair brought legal action against News Group Newspapers (NGN), which the publisher settled for undisclosed damages without making any admissions of liability.A statement read to the court on Thursday on behalf of Ms Miller described how the 39-year-old actress felt the newspaper “brutally took away her choice” by allegedly “leaking” the news of her pregnancy.Mr Gascoigne’s solicitor, Gerald Shamash, told the court the ex-footballer was “horrified”...
BBC

Sienna Miller says Sun illegally sought medical records of pregnancy

Sienna Miller says the Sun tried to "profit out of her misery" as she formally settled a phone hacking claim. Ms Miller's lawyers said in court she believed the newspaper targeted medical records about her 2005 pregnancy, despite its publisher's denials. The actor, 39, has been paid a major financial...
Sienna Miller
The Independent

Sienna Miller says The Sun used ‘blatantly unlawful means’ to find out about pregnancy

Sienna Miller has said she believes that details of her pregnancy were obtained by the then editor of The Sun, Rebekah Brooks, using “blatantly unlawful means”.As reported by The Guardian, Miller told a court that Brooks knew about her 2005 pregnancy at a very early stage.“I was told at the end of July 2005, by my friend and publicist, that Rebekah Brooks had found out that I was pregnant,” said Miller, in an excerpt from a draft statement read out by her lawyer at the high court.Miller believes Brooks acquired her medical records through a “blagger” journalist at The Sun,...
The Independent

Sienna Miller ‘fully vindicated’ after winning ‘substantial damages’ from The Sun

Actor Sienna Miller has said she feels “fully vindicated” after winning “substantial damages” from the publisher of The Sun newspaper in a case concerning alleged phone hacking.Ms Miller, 39, claimed The Sun obtained medical records of her pregnancy through illegal means and that the paper’s then editor, Rebekah Brooks, knew that she was a mother-to-be before her friends did.She brought legal action against the newspaper’s publisher, News Group Newspapers (NGN), which denies that any illegal information-gathering took place at The Sun and has agreed to settle her case for damages without any admission of liability.The actor attended a hearing...
Vogue

Sienna Miller Puts Her Retro Stamp On The Three Piece Suit

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Boho waistcoats were a much-loved staple for the Noughties Glasto crowd. Years later, Worthy Farm veteran Sienna Miller has found a more formal...
The Independent

Celebrities settle damages claims against publisher of News Of The World

A number of celebrities and high-profile figures have settled phone hacking claims against the publisher of the News Of The World the High Court has heard.Statements were read before Mr Justice Fancourt on behalf of 15 celebrities and other figures, including actor Sean Bean Texas lead singer Sharleen Spiteri and ex-cricketer and commentator Shane Warne News Group Newspapers (NGN), publisher of the now-defunct newspaper, has agreed to pay “substantial damages” to each of the claimants and also pay their legal costs.The publisher, through its legal team, made public apologies to each of the claimants for the actions of...
