INDIANAPOLIS – PPG has reached an agreement to become the official paint and finishing supplier of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the NTT IndyCar Series. As part of the multi-year agreement, PPG is also the official sponsor of Indianapolis 500 qualifying weekend. Drivers will compete for the Indianapolis 500 pole and one of the coveted 33 spots in the field for The Greatest Spectacle in Racing during PPG Presents Armed Forces Qualifying on Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22 at IMS.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO