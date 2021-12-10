ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola woman charged for murder in Ohio

By Aspen Popowski
 4 days ago

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A Pensacola woman faces a federal murder charge for the killing of a man in Ohio.

Chelsea Perkins, 31, was arrested and charged for an Ohio murder that happened last March.

The victim’s remains were found March 9, 2021 near Terra Vista Cemetery, a burial ground at the Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio.

A joint investigation identified Perkins as a possible suspect for the murder in Ohio.

Perkins was arrested at her home in Pensacola and appeared before the Florida federal court for her charges. The joint investigation involved the Cleveland Division of the FBI, the United State Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio as well as local and national park law enforcement.

