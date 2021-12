Christmas shopping can be a hard choice because you want to spend money on your loved ones but you don't know what's the limit. With Christmas shopping fully underway, it can be pretty hard to shop for the people closest to you in your life. My siblings are some of those people. The problem is we have all discussed this issue, and we don't like spending a ton of money on each other because if we want an expensive gift we can buy it ourselves. So to make life a little easier we have instituted a spending limit for Christmas.

SHOPPING ・ 8 DAYS AGO