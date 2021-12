Residents are invited to attend White Bear Township’s Special Town Budget Meeting, which will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, December 7th at Heritage Hall located at 4200 Otter Lake Road. Similar to the Annual Town Meeting held in March this is a meeting of the residents, where those in attendance will approve by vote the amount to be levied for the 2022 property tax and provide a recommendation of the Town’s 2022 operating budget to the Town Board after a presentation from Town staff. Staff will also answer any questions residents have regarding the 2022 property tax levy & budget. For more information, visit the Town’s website at www.whitebeartownship.org or call finance officer Tom Kelly at (651) 747-2760.

