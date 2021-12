After alluding to it earlier this year, Ubisoft has announced its first project within the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) ecosystem, titled Ubisoft Quartz. Quartz will wrap up in-game cosmetics into their own NFT's, each of which will have a unique serial number and history of owners. These items, called Digits, can then be freely traded between players for agreed-upon prices, with a natural economy forming around these transactions and the scarcity of items. If this sounds familiar, it should, as it's essentially what Valve has been doing with the Steam Marketplace and games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, DOTA 2, and more for years.

