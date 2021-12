Gov. Mike DeWine says $250 million from the federal government will go to help first responders, mainly police and troopers, who are far more likely to have depression and burnout. And Ohio Fraternal Order of Police President Jay McDonald says officers are more likely to die by suicide than the general public. He says the wellness dollars can help prevent that by connecting officers with the care they need when they need it.

