Sex trafficking accusations against fashion mogul Peter Nygard on ‘Dateline’

By Stephanie Thompson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NBC News) — Tonight, “Dateline NBC” investigates allegations against fashion mogul Peter Nygard, accused of sex trafficking dozens of women over several decades. Jenny Gilmer says there is no forgetting. JENNY GILMER: I REMEMBER THAT PAIN EVERY DAY. No going back to the girl she used...

