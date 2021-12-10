Investindustrial Further Consolidates Its Leadership in the Worldwide Winemaking and Beverage Machines Manufacturing Sector Through New Acquisitions
Automation Machinery Holding Sàrl, a company owned by an independently managed subsidiary of Investindustrial VII L.P. (“Investindustrial”), has successfully completed three new acquisitions in Italy (Bertolaso, Ape Impianti and Permeare) with the aim to further consolidate its global leadership in the winemaking and beverage machineries market....wineindustryadvisor.com
