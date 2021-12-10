Letter writer off the mark on Rittenhouse case (Letters)

Did you see the videos? Did you follow the trial? The trial demonstrated that Kyle Rittenhouse legally owned the gun and did not illegally cross state lines. This was a clear case of self-defense. Rittenhouse was being chased. When he fell, one person was going to hit him with a skateboard, which, if it hit him in the head could have caused brain damage or even death. Another man, who pointed a gun two feet away, was a felon (why did he even have a gun?). The other man tried to grab Rittenhouse’s gun. He fired in self-defense. All three “victims” had criminal records. He was protecting another person’s property when he was chased. Rioting, looting, and mayhem were going on in this area.

