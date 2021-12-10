Clean energy firm LanzaTech raises another $30M

The expanding electric vehicle industry plus the push to reduce carbon emissions is lifting demand for battery metal cobalt. Watch the full video on the CME website. The preceding post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content was purely for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO