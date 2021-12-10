ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clean energy firm LanzaTech raises another $30M

By Jim Dallke
Chicago Business Journal
Chicago Business Journal
 4 days ago
Chicago clean-tech firm LanzaTech has raised more funding as it looks to turn pollution...

freightwaves.com

White Paper: Reconciling Clean Energy With Profitability

In its purest sense, the demand for sustainability initiatives assumes a shared desire to protect and preserve the diverse ecosystems and life forms on Earth. However, as profit-driven entities across the globe pursue these initiatives, they often must reevaluate and adapt their existing processes, technologies and operating philosophies. Shippers whose distribution of goods relies on a network of transportation companies have limited options to promote impactful sustainability, however, because emissions are typically generated in much larger part by carriers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

LG Energy strikes supply deal with recycling firm

One of the world’s largest electric-car battery makers struck a deal with recycling firm Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. as surging demand for key raw materials pushes consumers to expand their supply chains. South Korea’s LG Chem Ltd. and its battery unit LG Energy Solution agreed to buy 20,000 tonnes of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
techstartups.com

Paris-based clean energy startup Sweep raises $22M in Series A funding to lower carbon footprints for large enterprises

No day goes by without new headlines on climate change. While organizations and governments around the world focus their attention on reducing the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere, measuring emissions is equally crucial to implementing and reporting on carbon reduction. As scientific climate warnings keep emerging, companies face pressure...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Softbank SPAC taking supply chain AI company Symbotic public with Walmart backing

Symbotic LLC said Monday it agreed to be acquired by SoftBank Investment Advisers special purpose acquisition company SVF Investment Corp. 3 in a deal that values the artificial intelligence company in the logistics space at $5.5 billion. The transaction will result in Symbotic becoming a public company for trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol SYM. Symbotic will also raise $205 million in a common equity sale to private investors including $150 million from Walmart Inc.'s , a customer of Symbotic. Symbotic said it has a contracted order backlog of more than $5 billion and expects to generate...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Archroma’s HQ Move Helps Designate a Space for RD

Archroma is relocating its headquarters and revamping the old one as a “true tech hub.” The Swiss specialty chemicals company announced Thursday the relocation of its HQ to a business center in Pratteln, located just outside of Basel, that includes the Baselland chamber of commerce and a full-service conference and event center. The existing HQ in Reinach will be converted into a center for customized R&D. Rebranded as Archroma’s Reinach TechCenter, the space will be designed to accommodate laboratories and technical expert teams, returning to the company’s roots in global R&D and application development. It will support Archroma Competence Centers (CC), which are...
BUSINESS
KIVI-TV

Idaho Power proposes expanding clean energy options

Idaho Power is working to bring more clean energy options to Idaho. It's part of the company's goal to shift to 100 percent clean energy by 2045. Idaho Power's proposed "Clean Energy Your Way" program will offer three different options: flexible, subscription, and construction. Here's how those three options break...
IDAHO STATE
bostonnews.net

Clean Energy for Utility Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants China Energy, Xcel Energy, Enel Green Power, NextEra Energy, Acciona Energy

The recent research publication on Global Clean Energy for Utility market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with Clean Energy for Utility investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory factors by country, subsidies, tax incentives and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of Clean Energy for Utility M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are Enel Green Power, NextEra Energy, China Three Gorges Corporation, Vattenfall AB, Iberdrola, Tokyo Electric Power, China Huaneng Group, SDIC Power Holdings, Xcel Energy, CPFL Energia, China Energy, Acciona Energy, RWE Group, Exelon Corporation, Hawaiian Electric, Tata Power, Innergex, Duke Energy, Invenergy, China Datang Corporation & China Resources Power etc.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Clean Energy Drive Buoys Cobalt

The expanding electric vehicle industry plus the push to reduce carbon emissions is lifting demand for battery metal cobalt. Watch the full video on the CME website. The preceding post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content was purely for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mitechnews.com

DTE Energy Increasing Clean Energy Generation Capacity By 40 Percent

DETROIT — DTE Energy announced it will complete a 40 percent increase in its renewable energy capacity this year by 535-megawatt increase includes three wind parks that began operating in the spring and one solar park that will come online before the end of the year. DTE’s generation portfolio...
DETROIT, MI
etftrends.com

Examining What Makes This Clean Energy ETF Tick

Despite some disappointment this year, much of it the result of political variety, exchange traded funds like the ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) continue gathering assets. For its part, ACES has seen year-to-date inflows of $300 million, representing a healthy percentage of the fund’s $1 billion in assets under management, according to Morningstar data. That puts ACES in the upper quartet of renewable energy ETFs, which is an accomplishment unto itself because ACES is the youngest member of that group at just three and a half years old.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Clean Energy Fuels boosts share buyback plan

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) will resume repurchases of shares of the Company’s Common Stock; it approved an increase in the aggregate purchase amount from $30.0 million to $50.0 million. The initial repurchase plan ($30.0 million) does not have an expiration date, and it may be suspended or discontinued at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Ofgem blamed for errors that led to energy firms collapsing

The energy regulator is responsible for a series of mistakes and missed opportunities that allowed the collapse of dozens of energy suppliers and led to spiralling household bills, according to a report by a leading consumer rights charity. Citizens Advice has blamed the industry regulator, Ofgem, for failing to take...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Chicago Business Journal

Tankless water heater firm raises $50M ahead of Chicago HQ move

A tankless water heater company has raised $50 million in new funding as it prepares to move its headquarters from downstate Illinois to Chicago. Intellihot, a commercial tankless water heater company, raised the new funds from Aegon Asset Management and the Avenue Sustainable Solutions Fund. The financing comes as the company plans to hire 50 new employees in the next two years and move its headquarters from Galesburg to the Chicago area next year.
CHICAGO, IL
dbusiness.com

DTE Energy Boosts Clean Energy Capacity by 40% in 2021

DTE Energy today announced it will complete a 40 percent increase in its renewable energy capacity this year. The 535-megawatt increase includes three wind parks that began operating in the spring and one solar park that will come online before the end of the year. DTE’s generation portfolio now includes...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

The race to secure clean energy materials

One persistent theme in analyses of the transition to cleaner energy is the scramble to obtain supplies needed for renewables projects, electric vehicle batteries and other low-carbon tech. The big picture: "A typical electric car requires six times the mineral inputs of a conventional car and an onshore wind plant...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Chicago Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

Community Policy