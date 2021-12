PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — District Attorney Larry Krasner said Thursday he was “inarticulate” earlier this week when he said Philadelphia doesn’t “have a crisis of violence” during his weekly news conference, when asked if people should be worried about coming to the city amid the record homicide numbers. Krasner, in a statement Thursday, acknowledged “some inarticulate things I said earlier this week have offended people.” “The message conveyed through media sound bites is not at all what I meant,” he said. “Complete answers based on data aimed at solutions to gun violence will be edited down to sound bites. It’s my job to...

