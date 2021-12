Metna Co. And Its President Voluntarily Agree To Two-Year Ban From Federal Contracting. GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN — United States Attorney Andrew Birge announced today that Metna Co., a Lansing-based research and development firm, paid $500,000 to resolve allegations that the company violated the federal False Claims Act by concealing its use of underpaid foreign graduate students—students, the government alleged, who were ineligible to work at Metna under their visa restrictions—to obtain Small Business Innovation Research (“SBIR”) contracts from the United States Army. Metna and its president also voluntarily agreed to two-year, government-wide exclusions from federal contracting and financial assistance.

