Seattle – A 43-year-old owner of three Puyallup tribal smoke shops was sentenced late Friday, December 10, 2021, in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 14 months in prison for a sophisticated money-laundering scheme designed to evade state taxes on smokeless tobacco products, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. Anthony Edwin Paul was ordered to pay $1,764,818 in restitution to the Washington State Department of Revenue, plus a $5,000 fine. U.S. District Judge James L. Robart told Paul, “Money laundering is an integral part of criminal activity…. You turned the key that starts this conspiracy.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 HOUR AGO