Can we still be friends? Shell sends Dutch PM parting note

Shell's recent weakness makes it an ideal stock to capture the rebound in oil prices from the mid $60s. Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) is poised to be an excellent gift for one's portfolio as we enter 2022. The company's recent weakness due to a one-off earnings miss and a brief, but poignant, decline in oil prices positions the stock well for outsized gains over the medium term. Adding in the company's impressive growing dividend of $0.48 per quarter and their special dividend in 2022 from the sale of their Permian Assets, and investors should clip more than 7.5% in dividend yield over the next twelve months. Lastly, with the company generating record levels of cash flow from operations, despite the stock well below all-time highs, Shell could be the gift that keeps on giving for 2022 and beyond.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO